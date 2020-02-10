Friday's game between La Junta and Buena Vista high school's girls basketball teams at Tiger Gym was close for much of the first half. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they were unable to get anything going in the second half and they went on to lose to the Lady Demons 38-20.

Mady McFee split at the free throw line to give Buena Vista the early lead, but Breyona Lucero did the same for La Junta. Sierra Reisch then stole the ball and drove for a layup to give the Lady Tigers a 3-1 lead.

That would be the only time that La Junta would be on top. McFee scored four points in the final three minutes of the first quarter and Buena Vista led 5-3.

McFee opened the second quarter with a layup and free throw. But Raini Tafoya made one of two free throws, and she later hit a jumper to tie the score at 8-8.

However, Buena Vista answered with back-to-back 3-point baskets by Sage McGinnis and Lexi Petri. Angelina Sanchez ended the run, but Charis Mayton scored a layup for a 16-10 Lady Demons' lead.

Hayden Mayo made a jump shot, but McFee did the same in the final minute and Buena Vista led 18-12 at halftime.

The Lady Demons scored the first three points of the third quarter as Petri scored a layup and Bailey Richey split at the line.

Sanchez also split at the charity stripe and Lucero scored in the paint to help the Lady Tigers close the deficit to 21-15.

The Lady Demons then got hot as Petri and McGinnis connected from behind the arc. McFee then scored two layups within the final three seconds and Buena Vista had a 31-15 advantage after the third.

McFee made one of two from the line and Rebecca Ogden scored a layup. Sanchez scored for the Lady Tigers, but Petri hit a jumper and McFee again split at the line and the lead grew to 37-17.

La Junta was able to get a free throw from Ally Haugen and a basket by Mayo, but that's as close as it would come.

Sanchez and Tafoya led La Junta with five points apiece, followed by Mayo with four.

McFee led Buena Vista with 16 points and Petri scored 10.

La Junta (10-6, 4-4 Tri-Peaks League) will play top-ranked St. Mary's on the road on Wednesday. The C team game begins at 4 p.m., followed by the JV at 5:30 p.m., and the varsity at 7 p.m.

Buena Vista 38, La Junta 20

Buena Vista — Ogden 1 0-0 2, Richey 0 1-2 1, McGinnis 2 0-0 6, McFee 6 4-8 16, Petri 4 0-0 10, Simpson 0 0-0 0, Coates 0 0-0 0, Hogan 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Mayton 1 0-0 2, Anderson 0 1-4 1. Total 14 6-14 38.

3-point goals — McGinnis 2, Petri 2.

La Junta — Frazier 0 0-0 0, Haugen 0 1-4 1, Tafoya 2 1-2 5, Mayo 2 0-0 4, Salazar 0 0-0 0, Reisch 1 0-0 2, Sanchez 2 1-4 5, Lucero 1 1-2 3. Total 8 4-12 20.

3-point goals — none

Buena Vista 5 13 13 7 — 38

La Junta 3 9 3 5 — 20

Fouls — Buena Vista 13, La Junta 12.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com