The Pueblo Hall of Fame will induct three new members Feb. 22 at Pueblo Community College’s Fortino Ballroom.



Conductor and educator Jacob Chi, community leader Barbara Vidmar, and former Colorado State Fair General Manager Gerald “Jerry” Robbe comprise this year’s class of inductees to be honored at the gathering, starting with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the ceremony at 7 p.m.



Chi, the Pueblo Symphony’s music director and conductor since 1991, has showcased the symphony at various public events, including the Summer Music Fest and Rolling on the Riverwalk. He also is an experienced educator, teaching conducting and music history courses at Colorado State University-Pueblo.



“The Pueblo Hall of Fame was established to honor those individuals who … have contributed to the betterment of Pueblo and Jacob’s commitment to our community and beyond exemplifies the values for which the Pueblo Hall of Fame was established to celebrate,” said Barbara Fortino, chairwoman of the PHOF.



Vidmar, a longtime co-owner of Vidmar Motors, served four years as a member of Pueblo City Council and as council president in 2008. She also has spent time on community boards for CSU-Pueblo, the HARP Foundation, PEDCO, Parkview Medical Center, Pueblo Urban Renewal, St. John Neumann Catholic School, United Way, and the YMCA.



“Barbara Vidmar has touched so many areas of our community by volunteering to roll up her sleeves and jump right in,” Fortino said. “Whether in the boardroom or out in the community’s flower beds, Barbara does not shy away from a challenge and does whatever is needed to make Pueblo a better place to live.”



Robbe will be inducted posthumously. He served on the Colorado State Fair Commission Board before becoming the State Fair’s general manager. He was an advocate for the National Little Britches Rodeo, the Colorado Junior Livestock Sale, and a 1988 fairground construction project. He was also president of the Colorado Beef Council and Colorado Cattle Feeder’s Association.



“Jerry Robbe enhanced the lives of many and particularly the lives of young men and women who were involved in agriculture,” Fortino said. “His leadership of the Colorado State Fair served to enhance not only the institution but also lead the way to preserve and expand on its historic site, which continues to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to our community each year.”



Tickets for the PHOF Induction ceremony cost $100 per attendee. Reservations will be accepted until Friday. The Hall of Fame also is seeking sponsorships priced from $500 to $5,000. The event's proceeds will support the PCC Foundation and the provision of scholarships and academic programs at Pueblo Community College.





