A One Billion Rising event, designed to mobilize people to end violence against women, will begin at noon Saturday at the Canon Royal Event Center, 523 Main St.

The Zonta Club of Royal Gorge is sponsoring the local effort as part of the worldwide event. The social occasion features an art exhibit, documentary screening and an uplifting group dance, all free of charge.

The event kicks off with the “What were You wearing?” survivor art installation, which will be on exhibit from noon to 3 p.m. The exhibit is a powerful display of clothing that victims of sexual violence were wearing at the time of their attacks.

The free screening of “The Bro Code” is set for 1 p.m. and delves into how contemporary culture creates sexist men. The One Billion Rising Dance will follow at 2:15 p.m. with the help of B.Box School of Dance & Kinetic Expression.

Zonta Club members work to empower women through service and advocacy. For event details, log onto www.onebillionrising.org/events/one-billion-rising-canon-city-watch-dance-see.

