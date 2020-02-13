Alex Reid and twin Zach have played their share of one-on-one growing up.

Alex Reid is a taller, lankier player. While his brother is shorter and faster.

While those contests were pretty even, Alex Reid gives his brother a slight advantage.

“I’d say we were pretty close to 50/50,” Alex Reid said. “But I’d have to him the edge.”

Alex Reid is one the Pueblo West High School boys basketball team’s key players off the bench. While his brother is the team’s starting point guard.

The two have played together their whole lives, forming a unique bond that translates to on-court chemistry.

“When we were growing up, Zach would always be one of the faster players so he would drive the ball and kick it out to me and I’d make the play,” Alex Reid said. “It’s been creating working with and trying to make that same connection we have with the other guys.”

The two have each other’s backs on and off the court.

On the court, each pick each other up when the other makes a bad play. Earlier in the year, after Zach Reid lost the ball out of bounds, Alex Reid quickly went over to reassure his brother by patting him on the back of the head and back.

“I got his back and he’s got mine and I know that and so does he,” Alex Reid said. “I’m always there for him — in the game and in life.”

Along with picking each other up, the Reid brothers also bring out each other’s competitive drive.

That trait, Alex Reid said, is something the two have learned from each other. Whether it’s growing up and paying football, basketball or running track, the two have always tried to outdo each other in anyway they can.

“We’ve always wanted to be better than one another,” Alex Reid said. “I think it brings out the best of both us and the competitiveness.”

Both Reid brothers are hard workers, often making physical and gritty plays for the Cyclones basketball team. That includes diving for loose balls, playing sound defense and going in for rebounds despite being undersized.

Alex Reid credits his brother for his work ethic, explaining that the drive to be better helps make him a better athlete.

“I just work harder and try to work harder than my brother,” Alex Reid said. “I work hard in the mornings before practice and after practice just trying to improve my game.”

For the senior, sharing the field, court and track with his twin has meant everything to him.

Those are the memories Alex Reid will look back on and cherish most after high school ends.

“I’ll remember just being there with my brother,” Alex Reid said. “Everything we’ve done, we’ve done it together and these past four years have meant everything to me.

“I’m really glad and appreciate the time we spent together on the court.”

Like his brother, Alex Reid wants to help people after high school.

He does want to stay involved with sports in his career, either as a coach or physical therapist.

“My mom’s been a nurse and I love sports and everything about sports,” Alex Reid said. “So I think if I stay close to sports, whether that’s coaching or being a physical therapist, I’ll be happy.”

