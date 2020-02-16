A 37-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday, Pueblo police say.

The incident was reported at 10:46 p.m., when officers were dispatched to 700 block of Wilson Ave.

The victim has not been identified. A man was taken into custody, though police have not identified him.

Saturday's slaying marks the second one reported in Pueblo this year.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, police were called to the Pueblo Village Apartments in the 2400 block of Alma Avenue, where they found 31-year-old Buck Chavez bleeding on a living room floor. He died from his injuries at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

Thirteen homicides were reported in Pueblo County in 2019. At least six were shooting deaths, with police reporting two other cases in which the weapons used were undetermined.

