The Fowler game Friday against Rye on the Thunderbolts home court was a low scoring but aggressively close 16 minutes of action with just a one-point lead in favor of Rye at 18-17.

With a conference win up for grabs, the third quarter ended up as it turns out to be the deciding eight minutes of play. Rye’s defense and the lucky bounce of the ball put the home team in front 27-21.

The Grizzlies offense temporarily hit a speed in the third period that they couldn’t overcome in the final period resulting in a loss for the Fowler team at 41-33.

Grizzlies stats for the Rye game: Jayden Osborne 11 points on 5-11 shooting for 45 %; Emma Mason 9 points 4-11 shooting for 36 %, 11 rebounds; Ryanna Pruett 6 points, Kaley Pieper 5 points, 5 rebounds.

Back home to mom’s cooking Saturday, the Fowler five entertained their neighbor min the 9-7 Swink Lions.

It was a game of halves for the two teams with Swink winning the first half big at 24-9 and Fowler winning the second half 15-7. Unfortunately, as everyone knows you have to add up the two halves and give the win to the team with the most points.

The final a win for the Lions at 31-24.

Grizzlies stats for the Swink game: Mason 8 points 3-8 shooting 38 %, 11 rebounds; Shaelea Pruett 3 assists, Kaley Pieper 7 points on 2-7 shooting for 29%.

“We are continuing to improve,” stated Fowler coach Lindsay Whalen. “We played Rye pretty tough and gave Swink a huge lead but fought hard in the second half to overcome it. The girls are playing hard and we are trying to limit turnovers and be more aggressive on both sides of the ball. Still, we have a chance to get ourselves into the middle of things for playoffs."

The Lady Grizzlies have lost eight games by single digit figures through the season so far. So, the Fowler coach was sincere and correct in her statement that; “We are a much better team than our record indicates.”

Next for Fowler is a home game against Hoehne Thursday followed the 11th Annual “Pumpkin Game” in Charger Country.