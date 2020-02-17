Royal Gorge Bridge

Job Fair Friday

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park will hold its annual job fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Cafe 1230 inside the Visitor Center.

Human Resource and Public Relations Manager Peggy Gair said, “We begin hiring for seasonal positions now. We are looking for people who excel in customer service and enjoy working outdoors.” She said employees greet people from all over the United States and the world.

The park has added a new attraction, the Royal Gorge Via Ferrata which requires outdoor recreation adventurists with experience in climbing and working with people. Other jobs include cashiers for admissions, photographers, ride operators, security, park services that includes janitorial, and food service and merchandise.

To apply online, go to royalgorgebridge.com.

For more information or to get an application by email, email work@royalgorgebridge.