County Clerk Lyn Scott wants to be sure everyone knows the address for Fowler’s election headquarters, where ballots may be turned in, has changed to 114 E. Cranston Ave.



Most Arkansas Valley voters received their primary ballots by Thursday. Scott said, “There are candidates on the ballot who have withdrawn from the race for president. Michael Bennet and John Delaney have withdrawn formally as required through the State of Colorado. Those who have withdrawn, but not formally, include Andrew Yang, Joe Walsh, Cory Booker and Mary Ann Williamson.”



Candidates who did not withdraw before the ballots were certified on Jan. 3 will appear on the ballot. “As of Thursday, Feb. 13, only Maryland Congressman John Delaney and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet have submitted the proper paperwork to withdraw from Colorado’s Democratic Presidential Primary,” wrote Secretary of State Gena Griswold. Votes for those two candidates will not be counted. “Even though candidates may publicly announce their withdrawal in the media or other places, votes will be counted if the candidates do not file the appropriate paperwork in Colorado.”

Heads up. Be sure to check your candidate.



