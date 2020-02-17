The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed for the La Junta Tribune-Democrat on Thursday that the Rocky Ford man Jose Guadalupe Ruiz Jr, 37, who had been reported missing in November, was found dead in December.

Ruiz was located deceased in late December near Walsenburg, said the bureau.

It added that the case into Ruiz's disappearance and death is open and that "there are still a number of questions to be answered, including cause of death."

Rocky Ford Police Department is investigating the case with assistance from the bureau.

In a statement released from the bureau and Rocky Ford police Nov. 23-24, Ruiz went missing in the Rocky Ford area in early November.