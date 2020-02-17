The city of Pueblo's Planning and Zoning Commission has had two vacancies it has needed to fill for a while now and is hoping good candidates come forward.

"It's important that we fill those. We need smart people that care" Councilman Bob Schilling, who represents council on the commission, said at a recent meeting. "Planning and Zoning really dictates how Pueblo grows and which way it grows, so we desperately need two people to come on."

The commission has been without one member for around 30 to 45 days and lost another member recently, according to Schilling.

Schilling said the commission needs female representation, specifically, and it would be great to have some younger people.

"We have a lot of smart males on there, but we also need more smart females on there," Schilling said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is comprised of seven members appointed by City Council for four-year terms. The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

The commission is tasked with preparing and submitting to City Council for its approval a master plan for the physical development of the city.

All plats of proposed annexations, subdivision, special area plans, rezonings, vacations, and master plans presented to council are submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which makes its recommendations to the council.

The commission also hears applications for amendments, modifications or revisions of zoning ordinances, and forwards those applications to the council with its recommendations. For more information call the Planning Department at 553-2259.

