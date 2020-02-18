CANON CITY — The 11th Judicial District Attorney’s race has two candidates —one a new face and the other a familiar face — running for the chief prosecutor's post in Fremont, Chaffee, Custer and Park counties.

The outcome of the race will be decided during the Nov. 3 general election.

Former two-term district attorney Thom LeDoux again will seek the Republican nomination for the office, having held the post from 2008-16. He was serving as assistant district attorney under Molly Chilson from 2017 until Chilson resigned June 8.

When Gov. Jared Polis appointed Democrat Kaitlin Turner to finish out Chilson’s term, LeDoux said he was unable to reach an agreement with Turner to stay in the office. Turner has filed a candidate affidavit seeking to run on the Democratic ticket this November.

Turner and LeDoux are the only two candidates to file for the post so far.

LeDoux, 45, is a Canon City native who has worked as a prosecutor since graduating from the University of Colorado School of Law in 2002. LeDoux’s prosecutorial career began in the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office in 2003 and he continues to work as a deputy district attorney in the Fourth Judicial District, assigned to Teller County District Court.

Turner, 38, is a former civil defense attorney who has worked eight years for the Federal Bureau of Prisons serving the district of Colorado defending federal prison workers who were sued by inmates. Turner earned her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2007 and also served as a Special Assistant United States attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s District of Colorado office and as an appellate pro bono attorney.

“Being the district attorney in my hometown and for communities that I spent time growing up in was a dream come true. I love living and raising my family here, I love my job as a prosecutor, and I have proven that I can successfully serve as the elected district attorney,” LeDoux said.

LeDoux said his prior terms as district attorney were both challenging and rewarding. The challenges included “unprecedented budgetary constraints, but we dramatically improved our use of technology, maintained our core staff intact and met or exceeded our budgetary goals in each of my years as the DA.”

The rewarding part came in 2012 when LeDoux was elected president of the Colorado District Attorney’s Council by his fellow district attorneys.

Turner said she wants to continue to serve in the post “because I care about the people of the district. They deserve a DA who is responsive and concerned about the public.”

“We have been very busy and worked very hard to rebuild the relationship with law enforcement throughout the district. Our cases are not going to be successful if we are not responsive with law enforcement,” Turner said

LeDoux is a 1992 graduate of Canon City High School and continues to live in Canon City with his wife Lacey, who is an educator; and his daughters Sophia and Penelope. LeDoux will take part in the Royal Gorge Republican Women’s Candidate Forum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Steeple Event and Conference Center, 701 Macon Ave.

Turner is married to her husband of 18 years, Lawrence, who is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

