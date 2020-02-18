Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport said Tuesday that although officers have had to give citations to schoolchildren in Pueblo School District 60, they are never for minor altercations such as being disruptive in class or simply being too loud in class.

Davenport was responding to recently elected D60 board Vice President Margaret Wright telling board members and administrators last week that she was told about a 10-year-old who received a “ticket” simply for being too loud in class.

Davenport denied that accusation.

During the meeting last week Wright pressed for a conversation about the way D60 disciplines students, which in turn led to a spirited discussion on whether children are being unfairly targeted through law enforcement-issued citations.

Wright said that following a board retreat, she became concerned about “tickets as a form of discipline. I’m also hearing concerns in our community about tickets being used as part of our disciplinary practices, because there appear to be a high number of tickets.”

“Details are important. I have looked into the concern that we would write 10-year-olds tickets for disruptive behavior in a classroom because we are trying very hard not to do that kind of thing at any level,” Davenport said.

“The details are that citations which officers have written are for assaults on staff. Kicking, biting. That kind of thing. There was a situation where the child acted out so severely that the rest of the children in the room had been evacuated and were fearful.”

Davenport said officers should write citations for behavior like that.

“Officers also engage the help of the parents. This isn’t done in a vacuum,” Davenport said.

Davenport said that since 2012 the department has worked diligently to write less citations for classroom management types of issues.

“I think we have worked hard with our colleagues at the school district to do the right thing at the right time for the right reason,” he said.

Davenport said the ticket count has dropped in the past few years.

In the 2015-16 school year there were 604 citations districtwide. There were 444 citations in the 2018-19 school year.

“We are open-minded to reducing that further. At the same time I don’t think anybody wants us to ignore assaultive behavior – behavior that is counter to a safe environment and learning for all of our children,” Davenport said.

Davenport said giving a student a citation for being too loud in class is not a good idea.

“I don’t endorse that,” he said.

Davenport said the department’s priority is the safety of the children and that’s why police spend a lot of time working on active shooter drills, working with staff to recognize safety issues, “but we are not writing children tickets for being disruptive in class.”

“We work very collegially with our counterparts as District 60. We are a team. We are actively looking at this issue and I do not want to damage children for any reason,” Davenport said.

“At the same time, you have to consider the other children that are around this kind of behavior and a school should be a safe welcoming place. And when it’s not, I think the police department has a concern.

