When it comes to the fate of the Black Hills Energy electric utility franchise and its impact on Pueblo West, customers here will take a back seat as Pueblo drives toward a May 5 special election.

“Currently Black Hills Energy serves 6,446 customers in Pueblo West. That includes a mix of commercial, industrial and residential customers,” said Julie Rodriguez, Black Hills Energy spokeswoman.

By comparison, Pueblo West’s other electric provider, San Isabel, serves about 8,000 meters.

As the Electric Utility Commission has worked to help Pueblo city officials decide if they should renew a franchise agreement with Black Hills, Pueblo West City Manager Nina Vetter has served as the voice for customers here.

“Pueblo City Council voted unanimously to approve a ballot question asking residents if they want to leave the city’s electric provider and form its own public electric utility. The item will appear on the ballot for the city of Pueblo voters in a special election to be held May 5,” Vetter told the metro district board last week.

Although the ballot wording is tied up in legal maneuverings in Pueblo District Court, it is an issue that should be hammered out in time for the election.

“If approved by the voters, the ballot item would terminate the city’s franchise agreement with Black Hills and amend the city’s charter. The charter will actually allow the Pueblo Board of Waterworks to operate both the city’s water and electric works,” Vetter explained.

The ballot measure also would enable Pueblo to purchase or condemn Black Hills Energy assets.

“Black Hills provides energy out here so whatever decision (the Pueblo voters) make it will impact the people out here. Is that ever discussed - what will happen to the assets here or is it just (impacting) the city of Pueblo?” asked Mike French, metro district board member.

Board President Doug Proal said he believes the city has the right to condemn Black Hills infrastructure. but that does not extend to the county. He said if the ballot question passes, Pueblo West will have to decide if it wants to participate and would then have to petition the Public Utilities Commission for permission to move forward with the city of Pueblo.

“Fortunately the city has involved us in this process,” Vetter said. “It is important we maintain representation for Pueblo West and continue to stay involved for our community.

“If it goes through, we will have to have a lot more discussions with our community and the board as well as to how this impacts us. It is really hard to know what that looks like yet,” Vetter said.

