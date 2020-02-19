Kerson Leong and his violin brought the Arkansas Valley Community Concert audience to their feet in a standing ovation on Thursday. His all-classical program showcased some of the world’s best violin pieces. He began with a sensitive interpretation of Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise, moved to Estrellita by Ponce and Brahms’ Hungarian Dance #1, all slow and beautiful pieces. He picked up the pace with Kreisler’s Leibeslied, Sabre Dance by Khachaturian, and Romanian Folk Dances by Bartok. His Zigeurerweisen by Saraste was “crazy virtuosity” in his own words. The audience responded with cheers as well as applause. Leong played the entire concert with great skill and musicality. His piano accompanist, Larry Weng, also demonstrated expert and sensitive interpretation of the music.



Leong is a rising star of the violin. Judy Hensley, AVCCA President, predicted in her introduction that the local association will no longer be able to afford to bring him to La Junta in the near future. Though he was less than two weeks from his 23rd birthday the night of this concert, he has already performed at Carnegie Hall, has won many awards, has performed all over the world, and the famous composer John Rutter has written a concerto for him.



