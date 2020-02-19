Two new community and neighborhood development specialists have been added to the staff at the Pueblo West Metropolitan District.

Samantha Dosen is serving as communications and outreach specialist while Tyler Purvis is working as an economic development specialist.

Dosen holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a master’s degree in communications from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.

Dosen previously worked as the digital communications manager for School District 49 in Falcon where she led efforts in website and app development. She also has a background in emergency and strategic communications.

Purvis studied at Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design and spent more than seven years working for the City of Brush as a marketing specialist before being promoted to community development director.

Purvis has experience in local government leading fforts in economic development, land use and permitting, community engagement, as well as digital communications.

Dosen and Purvis are part of the district’s team charged with facilitating community growth and fostering relationships with neighbors and business owners in the Pueblo West area.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps