San Isabel Electric

Scholarship deadline Feb. 28

Time is running out to apply one of San Isabel Electric’s 22 scholarships. Candidates must complete applications online by Feb. 28.

San Isabel Electric is awarding $32,000 in scholarship funds. The not-for-profit electric cooperative offers five different scholarship opportunities for member-owners and their dependents. All applications must be completed online. Students must be high school seniors and a parent or guardian must be a San Isabel Electric member to apply.

Applications, details about the five different scholarship opportunities and complete eligibility requirements are available online at siea.com/scholarships.