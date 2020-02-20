Everything went right for the Cheraw High School boys basketball team as it hosted Edison Thursday at the Wolverines Den.

The Wolverines got off to a fast start and they rode that momentum to a 55-37 win over the Eagles.

"We came out early and were able to knock some shots down, and get a little confidence," said Cheraw coach Colin Leake. "The guys played well."

Gabe Montoya opened the scoring with a 3-point basket for Cheraw. Brett Green did the same for Edison, but Marquez drained another three. Josh Yoder hit another trey for the Eagles. Kaiden Holland drove for a basket, but Yoder scored another 3-pointer to give Edison its only lead of the game at 9-8.

Montoya made another trey, but Rance March made two free throws to tie the score at 11-11.

Trey Pearce gave Cheraw the lead for good, followed by Montoya's fourth three. Holland scored two baskets to give the Wolverines a 20-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Montoya hit from 3-point land again, and Devere Herman made a layup for a 25-11 Wolverines lead.

Green ended the run with a 3-point basket, but Montoya made his sixth trey. Micah Reece scored five straight points for a 33-14 Cheraw lead at halftime.

The teams exchanged baskets for much of the third quarter. Cheraw led 44-24 before scoring the final seven points of the period to claim a 51-24 advantage.

The Wolverines took their largest lead at 55-28. Edison scored the final 11 points of the game.

Montoya was Cheraw's top scorer with 20 points, which included six 3-pointers. Holland was next with 12.

Yoder led Edison with 11 points, and Chase Golding scored 10.

The Wolverines also defeated Eads on the road on Friday by a score of 60-36.

Cheraw (12-6, 2-2 High Plains) will end the season on Friday by hosting Granada. The first game begins at 4 p.m.

Cheraw 55, Edison 37

Edison — Yoder 4 1-1 11, Pope 0 0-0 0, Golding 4 0-1 10, R. Marsh 1 5-6 7, Green 3 0-0 9, J. Marsh 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Total 12 6-8 37.

3-point goals — Green 3, Golding 2, Yoder 2.

Cheraw — Pearce 3 0-0 6, Reece 2 0-0 5, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Montoya 7 0-0 20, Holland 6 0-0 12, Rader 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Marquez-Barraza 0 0-0 0, Groves 2 0-0 5, Goodrich 0 0-0 0, Herman 2 0-0 5. total 23 0-0 55.

3-point goals — Montoya 6, Groves 1, Herman 1, Reece 1.

Edison 11 3 10 13 — 37

Cheraw 20 13 18 4 — 55

Fouls — Edison 5, Cheraw 10.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com