Billy Ryan fundraiser

Feb. 29 at T’s Bar

A fundraiser for Billy Ryan is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at T’s Bar, 34158 U.S. 50 East, Vineland.

Ryan has been going through dialysis for the past 10 years. After his first kidney transplant in 2004, he went through some rejection after five years. Ryan is waiting for his second transplant as he continues to go through dialysis.

Ryan is a full-time physical education teacher at Avondale Elementary School and coaches football at Pueblo County High School. He is married to Katie (Vislosky) Ryan. The couple has two children, Teagan, 3 and Tatum, 1.

Cost for a burrito plate, including rice and dessert, is $7 for an adult and $5 for a child. To-go boxes are available.

The event will include a live auction at 1 p.m., a 50-50 Raffle ($1 per ticket or six tickets for $5) and Roll the Dice.

To donate money or an auction item, either may be dropped off at T’s Bar.

For more information, call Mary T. Vigil at 671-9747, Carmen Avalos, 251-5323 or Nikki McKinney, 250-7914.

Parkinson's Support Group

to hold workshop March 5

The Southern Colorado Parkinson's Support Group and The Unsteady Hand will host a creativity workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 5 at the Sage Art Academy, 113 Broadway Ave.

To reserve a seat, email nweierbach@yahoo.com.