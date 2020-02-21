Religion announcements are compiled by Karla Crocombe. Brief submissions are to be sent to newsroom@chieftain.com by noon on Thursday. Briefs are edited for spelling, grammar, AP style and space. Submissions must include all information (time, date, location including physical address, who and the name of the church or organization). Any submissions missing information will not run.

St. Joseph to hold

clothing distribution

St. Joseph Catholic Church will sponsor a Helping Hand distribution of clothing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wayside Cross Rescue Mission, 728 W. Fourth St.

The distribution will include coats, sweaters, hats, shoes, pants, blankets and numerous other clothing items to those in need.

Coffee and burritos also will be served to the recipients.

GraceMode banquet March 7

GraceMode, a Pueblo-based ministry and missions agency, will host its fourth annual banquet at 6 p.m. March 7 at El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave.

The program will feature music by the Living Water Fellowship Praise Band, a meal and an update on the GraceMode ministry.

Tickets are available in advance for $20.

Pastors and their families are invited as guests of the ministry.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 406-0627.

K of C fish fry

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 4286 will begin its annual Lenten Season Fish Fry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 28 and continuing every Friday through April 3 at Christ the King Parish Hall, 1708 Horseshoe Drive.

The menu includes two baked or two fried fish filets, baked potato, cole slaw, green beans, dessert and coffee or juice.

Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.