Although it might seem that the system failed a Pueblo woman who died Wednesday after a severe beating, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend in January, local law enforcement authorities say it’s much more complicated than that.

Nicole Stephenson, 33, of Pueblo, died at Swedish Medical Center in Denver at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.

Her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Turner, 37, who was arrested in Pueblo on Jan. 27 on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the beating, now faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with her death.

Judge Greg Styduhar set bond for Turner at $2 million. And even if Turner makes the bail, the judge also ordered intensive supervision and GPS monitoring.

Following the January arrest, Turner, who had been arrested several times because of altercations between him and Stephenson in the past, was released on a $200,000 bond. He was out on bond when Stephenson died.

After the January arrest, Pueblo District Attorney Jeff Chostner said his office requested a $150,000 cash only bond — an amount that he said was very high — when Turner was arrested in connection with the beating.

“We take a look at the case. Then we review it and we make a recommendation to the court as to what we think the bond should be. Then it’s up to the court to accept our recommendation or not,” Chostner said.

“But it was a cash bond and his family basically came up with the money. When you are talking close to a quarter of a million dollars, that’s a pretty hefty bond and he and the family were able to make it.”

Chostner said the court doesn’t look at family resources; it looks at the defendant’s resources.

“You would think $200,000 for an individual was high, but it would appear that the family helped him make bond.”

There are guidelines that dictate bond amounts. Turner’s bonds escalated each time he was arrested, according to court documents. In each case, bond elevated from a bondsmen being able to handle the matter to cash-only bonds.

Here's the report numbers for previous cases against Turner involving Stephenson, and one can see how the bonds rose each time:

18CR2588, a bond of $30,000 was set and a bondsman posted to get him out.

19CR2308, a bond of $50,000 cash only was set; his father posted a cashier's check to get him out.

19CR2319, a bond of $150,000 cash only was set; his father posted a cashier's check to get him out.

The other major complication in figuring our appropriate bonds involves judges here using the The Rocky Mountain Offender Management Systems' recommendations for bond, a system used since 2016.

The assessment tool is designed to use factors such as the severity of the charge, criminal history, behavioral history and familial ties to the community to form a report that judges can use to guide them in deciding what kind of bail amounts to set for defendants. Ultimately, a judge still is responsible for setting bail.

The program — which applies an evidence-based approach called the Colorado Pretrial Assessment Tool to evaluate which inmates are best suited for release to be monitored while awaiting trial and which pose a higher risk to the community and should be kept in jail on higher bail amounts — marked a new approach for the county in dealing with inmates booked into jail on suspicion of criminal charges.

“Based on the fact that at the time of this offense, the defendant was already on intensive pretrial supervision and a GPS monitor, plus $200,000 worth of cash bonds posted by his father via cashier’s checks, I requested a very high bond,” said Emily Vandenberg, lead prosecutor in the case that now is a second-degree murder case.

“My request was a bond of at least $1 million cash only with intensive pretrial supervision and GPS. Judge Greg Styduhar set bond at $2 million with intensive supervision and GPS monitoring,” Vandenberg said.

Chostner said the process is the same for every individual.

“We take a look at each person individually to see what the circumstances are of the offense and what this person’s past history has been,” Chostner said.

“We follow what the law dictates and we hope that the judges will follow the rules as we do. In this case, it would appear that he and or family was able to post bond. That was not our preference, but that is how the rules are with regard to pre-trial confinement.”

All of Pueblo’s four homicides this year have been related to domestic violence, and the Pueblo Police Department wants people in harm's way to be aware of all the resources available.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence is something we handle far too often,” said Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega. “We deal with them daily. We also encourage people to use resources if they are victims.”

Ortega said in domestic-violence cases, police officers and detectives take extra steps to assist the prosecution.

“It’s a separate form. It’s another police report that includes everything the victim tells us. It lists their injuries and where they are injured,” Ortega said. “The whole concept behind that is to make better cases to try to help these victims. Sometimes, they won’t admit they are victims. There’s a dynamic behind it. It’s not as simple as people may think.”

Ortega said in the case involving Stephenson, the victim reported domestic violence the day before she was found beaten and taken into emergency surgery.

“We arrested this suspect several times. He was able to bond out,” Ortega said. “We did everything we could. We took him to jail several times.”

Ortega said he emphasizes the resources available for people suffering domestic violence when explaining such cases to the media.

“We need people to know that there is help out there,” Ortega said.

Ortega said he has dealt with domestic violence on the job since his rookie police year more than 20 years ago.

“This is a serious problem. We just need people to know that there are resources.”

Ortega said domestic violence cases are more complex and that officers follow very specific procedures. But there often is a particular complication:

“In some instances, the victims do not want to cooperate,” he said.

A police affidavit said that Stephenson was found beaten at Turner’s home at 2240 Norwich Ave. despite him being under a restraining order. In other words, despite previous incidents, she returned to Turner's home.

“Nathan (Turner) is listed as the restrained party in a restraining order in which Nicole (Stephenson) was the protected person. The documented police reports indicate Nicole and Nathan were in an intimate relationship. It should be known, Nathan Turner showed an address of 2240 Norwich Ave.,” the affidavit said.

Maureen White, executive director of the YWCA of Pueblo, which is devoted to helping domestic-violence victims, said the recent homicide investigations connected to domestic violence are heartbreaking.

"The loss of life in any situation is very sad. In a domestic-violence situation that may have been able to be prevented is even more sad to me," White said.

White said the YWCA has several resources available, including a 24-hour crisis line at 719-545-8195.

White said it is common for the victims of domestic violence to return to the person abusing them.

"It's a trend for sure. There's a cycle of abuse when it comes to domestic violence. It is never usually a one-and-done type of situation," White said. "If we knew why (they would return), I don't think we would be in existence anymore because we would be able to address it right away."

She said there are a lot of reasons why victims return, including being isolated from family and friends, and the fact that their abuser has kept them from working, thereby eliminating their access to finances.

"They don't feel like they are able to leave the situation because they feel they have no resources. There also are times they go back because the abuser swears they are never going to do it again. That's part of the cycle," White said.

White said there's also an element of shame.

"If my family doesn't realize what is going on, I might be embarrassed to tell them what is going on," White said of victims' reasoning. "In a lot of cases, we don't know until the first event happens in the sense that this time maybe he left this time physical bruises.

"They could also go back because they have children and the abuser has threatened to keep their children from them ... Unfortunately, in these cases (in Pueblo this week), it resulted in death."

White said it's also a trend that many victims don't want to cooperate with police when a report is filed.

"That's based in fear ... sometimes they really feel they deserve what is happening," she said.

She reminded the public that the YWCA is a safe shelter for families in crisis to gain services.

Out of 13 homicides reported in Pueblo County in 2019, at least five cases involved parents allegedly killed by sons.

In the other cases reported to Pueblo police this year:

• At 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19, officers responded to the Pueblo Village Apartments in the 2400 block of Alma Avenue on a report of a stabbing. Buck Chavez, 31, later died at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

• On Saturday night, Victor Gomez, 37, was shot and killed by a juvenile in the 700 block of Wilson Avenue. No arrests have been made.

• On Monday, Rashad Jackson, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder charge in the death of Greythonia Jackson, 22, formerly Greythonia Richmond, who was found dead that day. The couple got into a physical altercation at a vacant home in 1600 block of Pine Street, where they were squatting with two small children, according to a police affidavit released by the court Wednesday.

