Wading into Lake Pueblo’s freezing waters, around 110 participants in this year’s Pueblo Polar Plunge raised more than $20,000 for Special Olympics Colorado Saturday morning.



“It’s just a good way to earn money for our athletes so that they’re able to do the different sporting functions throughout the state,” said Capt. Dawn Ballas of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.



This year marked the fifth year of the Pueblo Polar Plunge, an extension of a nationwide event. Ballas not only helped coordinate the event, but also took a plunge as a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Polar Plungers team. Entering Lake Pueblo for the fifth year, she also has particpated in Polar Plunge events in Aurora and Colorado Springs.



“Six years ago, Sheriff Kirk Taylor challenged me to see if we could get a plunge here,” Ballas said. “A group of us had plunged in Colorado Springs. He turned to me and said, ‘I want to do it in Pueblo,' and we were able to get it organized and that’s how it started here.”



Ballas may be a veteran of the chilling event, but Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Records Custodian Tammy Hart submerged herself into the wintry lake for the first time.



“It was kind of scary,” Hart said. “I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it … It wasn’t so bad coming in, but coming out my legs were freezing. They were like Popsicle sticks.”



The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was joined by 11 other plunging teams, including Pueblo Fire Department & IAFF Local 3, Colorado State Patrol Polar Punishers, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Police, Alpha Sigma Alpha Zeta-Pi, Belmont Lodge Healthcare, Hose Bros, Team Select Home Care, Cheese Balls, PCAPP Chillin Sea Monkeys, and Applied Behavioral.



The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was the event’s highest fundraising law enforcement team, raising $4,500. Billy Karcher of the Pueblo Fire Department was the highest individual fundraiser with $1,397. The Pueblo Fire Department & IAFF Local 3 raised a total of $3,607. A Spirit Award was given to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office’s "101 Dalmations"-themed attire.



Funds raised from the Pueblo Polar Plunge will support various sporting competitions and programs for the Colorado Special Olympics including basketball, bowling, swimming, weightlifting, and this year’s State Winter Games.





