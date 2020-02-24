A juvenile male who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg was uncooperative with police.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, an officer was working another call when he heard several shots in the area north of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. After airing this information, the communications center received several calls of shots fired in the 300 block of Jackson Street.

Officers responded to that area and weren't initially able to locate anything amiss.

The communications center was then notified of a gunshot victim at St. Mary-Corwin. A juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the leg was brought into the emergency room by his brother.

"The injuries were not life-threatening and it was a through and through wound," said a police department spokesman. "The victim was very intoxicated and would not state who shot him."

Officers located the scene of the shooting: a residence in the 300 block of Jackson Street that had been the scene of a party.

"Several people were there when fights began to break out in the yard and unknown parties began shooting," the department spokesman said. "No one knew who was shooting and there was no serious bodily injury nor suspect information."

Church vandalized

Rocks thrown through several stained glass windows of St. John's Church in the 1000 block of Spruce Street resulted in damage estimated at $3,000, according to a report from Friday.

Cemetery burglarized

Two chainsaws, two pole sales, two leaf rakes and a weed trimmer, with a combined value in excess of $1,900, were reported stolen from Mountview Cemetery, in the 1300 block of Beulah Ave., on Friday.

Three arrested following

'suspicious vehicle' tip

A tip from an observant citizen led to three arrests Thursday night, the recovery of a stolen vehicle and confiscation of a small amount of heroin.

Deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of South Marcus Drive in Pueblo West after a citizen reported that a 2013 black Dodge Durango arrived at the residence, with several people exiting and running into the home.

At the residence, deputies saw the Durango parked behind the home but did not contact the residents as it was parked on private property. But the license plates did not belong to the Durango.

The deputy was then contacted by a woman, who told him the Durango, which belonged to her, had been reported stolen in January. The deputy obtained a warrant and detectives received permission from the owner to search the vehicle. Inside, there was a small amount of heroin, a stolen laptop computer and assorted tools typically used in committing burglaries.

Based on that discovery, detectives sought and executed a search warrant on the home, where they found suspected heroin in syringes, assorted drug paraphernalia and stolen checks. Two women in the home, Michelle Mass, 27, and Dusti Stephens, 35, voluntarily came out of the residence and were questioned by deputies.

Both had warrants and were arrested, with Mass picking up an extra charge for criminal impersonation.

In executing the search warrant, detectives discovered Jauan Perez, 26, sleeping in the home. Perez, identified as the individual who was driving the stolen Durango, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Police chase stolen vehicle

Although a stolen vehicle was recovered, the driver is on the lam.

At 3:33 a.m. Saturday, Officers Victor and Griffiths were in the area of Maudslay and LaCrosse avenues when Victor saw a car stopped at the curb, with its license plate appearing to be tied to the bumper with string. When he ran the plate, it listed to a different vehicle.

When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped away, almost running over Griffiths’ foot. The car went east on 19th Street and when the officers caught up to it, it was abandoned in the middle of the street. Additional officers searched the area but didn’t find the driver.

The recovery of the stolen vehicle followed the recovery of another one, on East 14th Street, earlier in the shift.

Multi-car accident blamed

on alcohol, distraction

Late Saturday, officers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle accident on Bonforte Boulevard.

The driver, Katherine E. Mohan, 24, told police she received a text and "looked down for just a second:" long enough for her vehicle to hit a parked pickup truck knocking it into a vehicle parked in front of it. The vehicles sustained notable damage but Mohan escaped injury. She was, however, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and DUI per se, with an additional count of careless driving.

Auto theft

A green 1997 Saturn valued at $700 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1000 block of Ruppel Street.

On Friday, a black 2018 Kia Optima valued at $25,000 went missing from the 1200 block of Bonforte Boulevard but was subsequently recovered.

That same day, a blue 1996 Toyota Camry valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue and a gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at $12,000, from the 3000 block of North Elizabeth Street. A green 1995 Saturn, which disappeared from the 1000 block of East River Street, was later recovered.

Theft

On Saturday, a television valued at $600 went missing from a room at the Clarion Inn, in the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street, with a male party listed in the report as a suspect.

From Pueblo Auto Sales, in the 2200 block of West Northern Avenue, power tools valued at $600 were reported stolen, with a window damaged to the tune of $500.

Fraud

A Pueblo West resident sent $1,600 in Ebay gift cards to a "David" for purchase of a white 2000 Dodge RV van but got zilch in return.

The victim said the money was sent through Ebay Motors to the "seller," with the van to have been delivered on Feb. 19, from Omaha, Nebraska. The phone number of "David" was disconnected, according to a deputy's report.

Arrests

Andrew Arellano, 34, of the 100 block of Deauville Lane, was arrested Friday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Nicholas A. Thomas, 30, of the 1200 block of West 15th Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of forgery-check, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. He also had a contempt of court warrant and a protection order violation.

Colton T. Toliver, 37, of Bayfield, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony fugitive of justice warrant.

Brittany L. Garcia, 30, of the 30 block of Caledonia Road, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Samuel F. Jaramillo, 31, of the 1000 block of Ruppel Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond parole hold.

Angelo J. Lucero, 27, of the 400 block of Troy Avenue, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Johnathon K. Majors, 38, of the 2300 block of East Routt Avenue, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Scotty L. Pettis, 22, of Avondale, was arrested Friday on two no-bond felony fugitive of justice warrants.

Andrea R. Salazar, 33, of the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $5,000 bail. She also had a contempt of court warrant.

Mario O. Duran, 55, of the 1700 block of Cypress St., was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. Additional charges are harassment and criminal mischief.

Daniel Howlingwolf, 27, no specified address, was arrested Saturday on a no-bond felony warrant for escape-felony conviction. He also was placed on a parole hold.

Adam Montoya, 19, of the 60 block of Brothers Lane, was arrested Saturday on three felony fugitive of justice warrants, which carry $7,000 total bail.

Michael D. Osborn, 36, of the 800 block of Frontier Street, was arrested Saturday on a contempt of court warrant and fugitive of justice warrant, which carry $4,000 total bail.

Patricia C. Sierra, 39, of the 2100 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested Saturday on two failure to appear warrants, which carry $6,000 total bail.

Klarissa M. Swift, 21, of Westcliffe, was arrested Saturday on six fugitive of justice warrants, five of a felony nature and one without bond, with $15,000 total bail set on the other fugitive of justice warrants. She also had a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $15,000 bail.

Antoinette D. Marez, 27, of the 2100 block of East 14th Street, was arrested Sunday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $2,500 bail, and on a second failure to appear warrant, which carries $1,000 bail.

Alyssa R. Cruz, 25, of the 2100 block of Driftwood Lane, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond felony fugitive of justice warrant.

Lawrence E. Salazar, 38, of the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested Sunday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $2,500 bail.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia