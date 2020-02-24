From Carlile Elementary School Principal Jimmie Pool: "I feel that our Autism Exceptional Student Services Team, our 'All Star Team,' is deserving of this recognition because of the impact they make in our students' lives daily. This can be a very challenging program that requires a lot of work and attention to students' specific needs, and they do it with passion and joy every day.

"Building relationships, working hard and working together is who they are. They do not miss a beat, teaching their students and learning alongside them: it is truly like a well-oiled machine. You can’t miss the passion they have working with our students, especially at the end of the day when they walk their students to the front of the building, singing a song to thank them for being at school that day.

"This team positively impacts our students and school daily."

From the team

Joie Aragon, 10 years in education. "I have always loved children. They have the ability to look at everything and find joy in the small things."

Kim Butler, 17 years in education. "I have always had a heart for kids; to help them grow and learn skills to lead a happy and successful life."

Grace Campos: "I have an associate in liberal arts from East Los Angeles College and am currently in my final year at Grand Canyon University. My majors are early childhood education and early childhood special education. I was a special education teacher assistant for Los Angeles Unified School District for 15 years.

"I have worked at Carlile since January 2016. I was inspired to work with exceptional students because I received support when I was a child because of my vision impairment. The support and encouragement I received made it possible for me to learn and function at school. It brings me joy to support our students. I believe with the right supports and services in place, our students can reach their full potential."

Jackie Garcia: "I have five years of experience in the education field. I chose this path because I love working with children and watching them grow."

Lacey Hartman: "I have four years working in education. I left the corporate world to try to make a difference in children’s lives. I want them to feel love and compassion as they learn and grow. I hope to impact the future generations that will someday be out running our country."

Rhonda Padilla, 18 years in education: all in the autism setting. "I fell in love with the children. They grabbed my heart and did not let go."

Kim Krupka, 20 years of experience. "I chose this work because it is truly rewarding working with students with special needs. All students can learn: it's up to us to help them show what they know."

Raul Sosa, five years of experience in education. "I chose this work so I can give a voice to students who may not otherwise be heard, and to empower students and their families to advocate for themselves and shine."

Team Philosophy: "I want to make a difference in the life of a child. To truly see them for who they are. All children deserve a place where they feel safe and loved."