SEBS scholarship available

The School of Engineering and Biomedical Science Scholarship Foundation, founded by 2017 SEBS alumni, will award a one-time merit based $500 scholarship to a current SEBS senior.

"As alumni, we are extremely grateful for the exemplary education and experience we gained at SEBS," said Holly Lakin, a spokesperson for the foundation, which is now run by SEBS and PCHS alumni volunteers from several graduating classes. The wonderful teachers and curriculum prepared us well for college and the vocations we chose to pursue, but higher education is expensive, so we want to help students take the next step.

"The 2020 award is $500 and is entirely donation based, and we hope to expand in the future as we are able."

Visit sebsscholarship.org to learn more about the scholarship and its requirements, the foundation, volunteering and donating.

Centennial CyberPatriot

team excels

The Centennial High School team finished 24th in the nation in the gold division in the CyberPatriot national semifinals.



The team is made up of juniors Brandon Vigil, Tavian Broadhead, Adrian Sheriff, Patrick Scott Barredo and Kyla Garcia.

Musical instrument drive

Continuing its mission to bring the gift of music to Colorado students in underfunded music programs, the annual Bringing Music to Life Instrument Drive kicks off on March 2.

Fifteen Pueblo schools have received instruments through the program, several in multiple years. To date statewide, more than 5,000 instruments have been awarded, with a value exceeding $2 million.

Puebloans are asked to bring their gently-used band or orchestra instruments — strings, brass, woodwinds, guitar and percussion — to the D60 administration building, 315 W. 11th St., from March 2-15.

Technicians at the Colorado Institute of Musical Instrument Technology and Boomer Music Companywill repair the donated instruments, which will be awarded to deserving music school programs before the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Those who don’t have an instrument to donate can help by contributing to the repair fund.

For more information, visit www.bringmusic.org.

San Isabel

scholarship update

The deadline to apply for San Isabel Electric scholarships is Friday.

This year, San Isabel Electric is awarding $32,000 to college-bound high school seniors whose parents or guardians are San Isabel Electric members.

Two students from each of the 11 high schools in the San Isabel Electric service territory will be selected to receive a $1,000 San Isabel Electric Scholarship. These students will then have the opportunity to compete for one $5,000 Powered-Up Scholarship.

Two $1,000 at-large scholarships and one $1,000 continuing education scholarship may also be applied for.

To apply, visit siea.com/scholarships.

Boys & Girls Clubs

2020 Champions of Youth Dinner

The 2020 Champions of Youth Dinner, slated for 5:30 p.m. March 5 at the Pueblo Convention Center, will recognize a Youth of the Year, Junior Youth of the Year and Kid of the Year. In addition, more than 60 children will be recognized for outstanding participation and achievements in the arts, sports and recreation, character and citizenship, education and career, and health and life skills.

The event includes a VIP reception, dinner and silent auction. A limited number of event tickets are available: call 564-0055 ext. 107 or write cherylc@bgcpueblo.org.

Science Olympiad

at CSU-Pueblo



Colorado State University-Pueblo will host more than 700 middle and high school students from across the state during Saturday's Colorado Southern Regional Science Olympiad Tournament.

Approximately 200 CSU-Pueblo students, faculty, staff, and community professionals will support the event.



Science Olympiad is the nation's largest middle and high school science competition, with 8,000 teams in all 50 states. The tournament at CSU-Pueblo will feature 23 separate competitions for middle school teams, and 23 separate competitions for high school teams. The competitions range from Protein Modeling to Forensics and Mousetrap Vehicles.

While the majority of teams competing will be from out of town, Pueblo County will be represented by teams from Centennial High School, The Connect School, Corwin International Magnet School, and Beulah School of Natural Sciences.



