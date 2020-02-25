Third quarter 2019 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages results indicate Colorado total nonfarm payroll jobs estimates will be revised up for this period with the release of benchmarked estimates in March, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Further, the department report noted:

August and September 2019 estimates are expected to be revised up by about 5,700 and 3,300 nonfarm payroll jobs, respectively. July 2019 estimates are expected to be revised down by about 5,600 nonfarm payroll jobs.

Applying these results through December 2019 brings estimated total nonfarm payroll jobs in December to 2,806,800. This change brings over the year payroll job growth estimates through December 2019 to 57,200 or 2.1%.

The final March 2020 benchmarked series are expected to vary from these estimates due to new seasonal adjustment factors and new estimates of nonfarm payroll jobs not covered by the unemployment insurance program.

Industry sectors expected to undergo an upward revision to payroll jobs estimates in the third quarter1 include construction (6,700), trade, transportation and utilities (4,200), financial activities (3,500), government (3,400) and information (1,900).

The industry sectors expected to undergo a downward revision to payroll jobs estimates are professional and business services (10,300) and leisure and hospitality (3,600). Payroll jobs estimates for mining and logging, manufacturing, education and health services, and other services may also be revised down.

Payroll jobs estimates for the Denver (8,600), Pueblo (1,400) and Greeley (1,000) Metropolitan Statistical Areas are expected to revised up in the third quarter*. Estimates for the Fort Collins Metropolitan Statistical Area also may be revised upward.

Total nonfarm payroll job estimates for the Colorado Springs (2,200), Boulder (1,500) and Grand Junction (1,000) Metropolitan Statistical Areas are expected be revised down in the third quarter. 1 Values shown are September estimates.

*Values shown are September estimates.