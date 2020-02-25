CANON CITY — The Fremont County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a conditional use permit request from Zephyr Minerals Ltd. to expand its gold exploration area southwest of here.

“This application is for exploring and not mining. There is no duty for the county to approve any mining operations in the future,” Commission Chair Debbie Bell said.

Among the 24 conditions of the approval require Zephyr to get sufficient water to the drill site and avoid disturbance of ground within 500 feet of Grape Creek, Bell said.

The company would expand the current 593 exploration area by 1,169 acres for a total of 1,762 acres. The Colorado State Land Trust board last April OK’d exploration on a parcel in the Grape Creek/Horseshoe Mountain area, just southwest of Canon City’s Temple Canyon Park.

“I feel like they (Colorado State Land Board) made it pretty tough on them. They have to helicopter water in,” Tim Payne, commissioner, said.

Commissioner Dwayne McFall said land use issues are the hardest for the commission to address because there are residents who are both for and against them.

Zephyr currently is conducting exploration just west of the Dawson Ranch neighborhood in the Dawson Peak area. The new exploration area would be to the west of that —on U.S. Bureau of Land Management Land — and Zephyr has another application pending with that agency.

Exploration would impact less than 2% of the permitted area, according to the application. The disturbance area would be about 3 acres.

Exploration would be done in two phases, including an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic geophysical survey. The second phase would be "traditional core drilling to test targets generated by the airborne survey,” according to the application.

