The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is among nine sheriff’s offices across the state in violation of state law because it did not report data as required by a bill the Colorado Legislature passed last year.

The first report from House Bill 19-1297, which requires jails to collect and report information about the people they are holding, is out.

Pueblo County and Denver’s jail – the largest jail in the state – have not sent data.

As of Wednesday, data not included on the list was from the counties of Bent, Costilla, Grand, Huerfano, Lake, Montezuma and Saguache, according to the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

Other counties that did not report by the deadline but now have were Baca, Gunnison and San Miguel.

“This is a new reporting requirement — and although we have the data, we did not have it in the reportable format and regrettably, we missed the first deadline,” Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“We have compiled the data and are submitting it as required. We intend to meet the quarterly deadlines moving forward.”

The next deadline is April 17.

The bill, which was enacted May 31, requires jails to report quarterly data to the Division of Criminal Justice in order to help lawmakers write new policies and better understand Colorado’s jails.

“We want and need this data to make critical decisions, which is why we requested it and set a deadline to have it submitted,” said state Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo.

“The important part is getting the data, and I'm pleased the (Pueblo County) Sheriff's Office has committed to meeting the deadlines and requirements going forward."

The information allows lawmakers to look at data specific to their jurisdiction, including the number of beds, inmates, individuals in solitary and deaths in jail.

It also allows them to filter data for information, such as pretrial vs. sentenced cases, gender and ethnicity.

The jails were required to report their first set of data by Jan. 17.

Data that was turned in as of Wednesday shows that there were seven deaths in jails statewide and 42,832 bookings, compared to 42,721 releases in the last three months of 2019.

Statewide capacity is 12,164 with 13,186 beds. On average, the report shows that there are more than 9,800 people incarcerated in the state’s jails on any given day.

About 25% of inmates have been sentenced, with 51% in pretrial. Another 24% are not sentenced because their cases are on hold.

