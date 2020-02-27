Bent Conservation District

760 Bent Avenue

Las Animas, CO 81054

(719) 456-0120 ext 105

Members of the conservation district please plan on attending the Bent CD 78th Annual Meeting.

Come join us for a brisket dinner $5.00 per plate.

Where: Bent County Community Center- 1214 Ambassador

Thompson Blvd. Las Animas CO

When: Wednesday March 4, 2020 5:30 PM

- Guest Speaker: Casey Davenhill with the Colorado Watershed Assembly

- Conservationist of the Year Recognized

Please RSVP by February 28, 2020 at (719)-456-0120 ext 105, bentconsdist@gmail.com or betty.lawrence@usda.gov