The local Class 1A high school basketball programs' seasons will come to an end this weekend, while district playoffs for Class 3A and 2A schools will begin.

Class 3A Tri-Peaks District

The Class 3A Tri-Peaks District Tournament will begin with pigtail games on Saturday. The winners of these games will continue into the quarterfinals, while the losers are eliminated.

The quarterfinals will be on Tuesday for the girls and Wednesday for the boys. The final eight teams will play in the championship and consolation brackets on Feb. 28-29 at Florence High School.

The district champion will advance to state, while ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will determine which other district teams will play in state competition.

Class 2A District 6

The Class 2A District 6 Tournament begins on Thursday with pigtail games between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in each Santa Fe League division. The winners will advance, while the losers will be eliminated.

The next round will be on Monday for the girls and Tuesday for the boys. The final four teams will play on Feb. 27-28 at Tiger Gym.

Each of the final four teams will advance to regional action the following week.

Cheraw

The Cheraw High School basketball teams will conclude the regular season on Friday as they will host Granada. The first game will begin at 4 p.m.

The Class 1A District 2 Tournament will take place next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Lamar Community Building. The final top three seeds will advance to regional play.

McClave

The McClave High School basketball teams will play two games this weekend.

On Thursday, the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals will host Wiley beginning at 4 p.m. On Friday, they will host Kit Carson with basketball scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

McClave will also play in the Class 1A District 2 Tournament.

Manzanola

The Manzanola High School basketball teams will travel to Cotopaxi to close out the regular season. The first game will begin at 5 p.m.

The Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will play in the Class 1A District 6 Tournament next week. The tournament begins with pigtail games on Monday, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The winners of those games will play in the Final 4 on Feb. 28-29 in the San Luis Valley.

The final three teams will compete in regional tournaments the following week.

Kim/Branson

The Kim/Branson co-op basketball teams will finish the regular season on Friday by hosting Sangre de Cristo. The first game will begin at 4 p.m.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will play in the Class 1A District 3 Tournament. The No. 4 and No. 5 seeds will play in a pigtail game on Tuesday, and the Final 4 will play in the next round on Friday and Saturday at the Lamar Community College Wellness Center. The top three teams will play in the regional tournament the following week.

