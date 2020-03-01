Just as a Colorado State University-Pueblo diploma "is more than a piece of paper," counselors and administrators are more than high school building leadership.

They are an indispensable part of their young charges' future.

A significant fact that isn't lost on the community board of the advisors for the university's Hasan School of Business.

For the second year, the advisors hosted an appreciation luncheon for Southern Colorado high school counselors and administrators that also served as an opportunity to tout the vast academic opportunities available at CSU-Pueblo, on track to becoming "The People's University of the Southwest United States."

"Our counselors and administrators are vital because they have the high schoolers' ears, every day," said Lee Meisner, a CSU-Pueblo alumnus and member of the Hasan advisory board. "They might run across a kid who is a perfect fit for CSU-Pueblo, or the Hasan School of Business, and we want to be that first choice.

"We realize how hard their jobs are, and this is our way to recognize that."

Kevin Keilbach, host for the "more than a piece of paper-" themed luncheon, said the university's offerings were but one aspect of the afternoon.

"It's really about you all," Keilbach said to the gallery. "Our goal here is to show you some appreciation, to reward you, to provide support: to build those bridges and strengthen that relationship between here on the hill and everyone else in the community."

With the opportunity to submit questions, University Tracks Centers — designed to help high schoolers navigate the college-enrollment landscape — were on the minds of many school leaders.

At present, there are centers in East and Pueblo West high schools. In the near future, centers will be established in South and Pueblo County high schools.

In closing, Keilbach reinforced the afternoon's talking points by pointing out the high quality of graduates the university consistently produces.

Two of those alumni, businessmen Tony Caligaris and Brad Doss, were acknowledged before the gallery in larger-than-life cardboard stand-outs and in the flesh.

"Many alumni we know, many are in this room," said Keilbach. "We have alumni on the national stage, we have alumni playing in the NFL, alumni who have launched into political careers on grand scales and on the local scale too. But what's important for us to keep in mind is those students that aren't the president of the class: those students that are just the everyday grinders.

"Something I love about CSU-P — and hopefully, you all see this too — is whether it's the students today, the professionals in the community, the blue-collar workers, the folks who anchor our non-profits: CSU-P alumnus are everywhere, and most of them are grinders. They are the people you can count on, the people who hold this community up."

In addition to the meal and vocal acknowledgment of their crucial work, attendees were afforded the opportunity to return to their respective schools with CSU-Pueblo scholarships, awarded through a random drawing.

Kendra Jaquez, a Centennial High School counselor, accepted a $2,500 endowment, with $1,000 scholarships going to Central, East, South and Canon City high schools, and GOAL Academy.

Additionally, five patrons were gifted with $200 Southwest Airlines travel packages.

"All the counselors will get together and see what kids are going to CSU-P, and then we'll come up with some criteria for the scholarship," said Jaquez, who praised the networking aspect of the luncheon.

"We learned a lot about what's going on at CSU-Pueblo, so we can give that information to our students and let them know that just because the university is here in Pueblo, that doesn't mean it isn't an excellent school. So we want to encourage our students to come here so that they can contribute to the community at large."

