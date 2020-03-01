By the time the decade of the 1970s came to an end, stories about the Mafia’s role in Pueblo’s early history were becoming the stuff of folklore.

At one time, Pueblo, not Denver, was the headquarters of the mob in Colorado. In the early to mid-1900s, the city’s several newspapers often wrote about gangland murders, arrests of prominent mob bosses and the links between Pueblo and Denver Mafia crime operations.

There were hits in daylight and raids on all sorts of operations: gambling, loan-sharking, prostitution, abortion and so on. There also were the colorful stories, such as the saga of the Pueblo mob boss — who also was the Colorado mob boss — who was acquitted of murder because numerous witnesses did not see the bullet leave the gun. Not quite how it happened, but that’s how people like to tell it.

Some of the good guys were colorful, too. One Denver member of the Colorado Organized Crime Strike Force who often worked in Pueblo also moonlighted as Elvis Presley's bodyguard whenever the King visited Vail to ski — and the cop had a beautiful Cadillac that Presley gave to him as proof of his friendship.

In Pueblo in the mid- to late-1970s, one of the most nefarious organized crime plots involved rigged civil service tests, which police officers must pass before being considered for promotion. Any crooked cop wanting a promotion would visit a certain Union Avenue bar, pay the owner a few Benjamins, and then would be told to answer only those test questions he knew for a fact.

Then a clerk, at the behest of the bar owner, would fill out the rest of the test and the officer would get his promotion.

Soon, there were officers in key departments of the Pueblo Police Department, able to shift resources to one end of town late at night so a robbery could take place at a business at the other end at the same time. As you might imagine, there were many other benefits to having cops in key positions.

But that all got cleaned up by the Pueblo County grand jury, working in concert with the Colorado Organized Crime Strike force, aided by the FBI. It helped that the clerk used a different color pen marking at least one of the tests, and the ruse was discovered.

By early 1979, the era of the mob in Pueblo — at least overtly — was winding down. Or so the community thought.

Readers were startled when they opened their Pueblo Chieftain on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 10, 1979. The Page 1 headline read: “Plan to assault Hayden alleged”; byline story by three young Chieftain reporters — John A. Salas, Margie Wood and myself — who had been working on the story for months.

Essentially, a group approached Pueblo County Commissioner Al Hayden and tried to persuade him to vote for a plan for four home sites and an industrial zone on 75 acres of land along Colorado Highway 78, about 4 miles west of Pueblo.

Hayden, chairman of the commissioners, tabled the request and effectively killed it after Beulah residents, County Commissioner Charlie Williams, and the Regional and County Planning Commissions opposed it.

Reportedly, words were exchanged in a courthouse hallway between Hayden and project supporters, but Hayden didn’t think much of it. That’s the kind of thing that happens often in politics.

How wrong he was.

Weeks afterward, Pueblo Police Sgt. John Koncilja — also a member of the Colorado Organized Crime Strike Force — was on patrol when he noticed an unusual car driving west over the West Fourth Street Bridge, and his cop instincts began raging. Seeing a loose license plate, he pulled the car over.

Inside were two men. After calling for backup, the officers found weapons, a badge and handcuffs inside the car. And a map with directions to Hayden’s South Side home.

It turned out that the two suspects were experienced mob hit men from Denver. Someone had hired them to perform an unusual hit: Go to Hayden’s house, pretend to be police officers, get him outside, handcuff and take him somewhere quiet, and begin breaking bones. The contract called for $100 per broken bone, but they had to leave Hayden alive.

A massive investigation ensued and a local man, John Foderaro, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit assault.

Foderaro, 32, was a rising local organized crime figure with connections to the Smaldone crime syndicate in Denver, which had taken over operation of Colorado organized crime in the late 1960 and early 1970s.

Foderero was released after posting bail, but he never made it to trial. Shortly after his release, his body was found inside a Downtown bar. He had been stabbed and his throat had been slashed.

That murder never was solved, but it was speculated for years that the Smaldones felt they needed to silence Foderaro.

There really wasn’t much overt mob activity after that. And efforts to rid the town of organized crime ramped up.

The Pueblo City Council hired a no-nonsense police chief, E.L. “Bud” Willoughby, who had worked as assistant police chief in Kansas City under future FBI Chief Clarence Kelly. Willoughby helped clean up the Pueblo department and modernize it, bringing it into the computer age and training his officers in modern law enforcement practices.

Another factor in the mob's fading away was inevitable: the longtime mob members in Colorado got old and were dying off.

And Pueblo — once the home of the Black Hand, illegal bootlegging, contract murders and the headquarters for the Mafia in Colorado — effectively had left its colorful but nefarious past behind.

