A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by Pueblo law officers late Sunday after a carjacking, a short pursuit and the perpetrator's alleged attempt to steal two more cars along U.S. 50.

The man has not been identified.

Police were called to the scene of a carjacking at a convenience store in the 3500 block of North Elizabeth Street about 10 p.m.

During an investigation, police later located the stolen 2004 Dodge truck in the general area near the former North Side Kmart.

While officers were investigating the alleged carjacking, police made contact with someone may have been a different man and an unidentified woman. Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega noted that the man did not fit the witness' description of the person who allegedly stole the Dodge truck from the convenience store. As they talked about the carjacking, the man then fled alone in a black Cadillac Escalade. The unidentified woman was being interviewed and was cooperating with police, Ortega said.

“They are reviewing video from that original incident to see if he was involved or not. We were investigating the circumstances and this gentleman decided to run from police officers,” Ortega said.

Ortega said the perpetrator damaged the front of the Escalade at a lingerie shop next to the convenience store where the initial carjacking took place, then drove north to U.S. 50.

He then drove west on U.S. 50, where his car became immobile in front of an AT&T store on the 800 block of U.S. 50 West.

Ortega said the man, who was armed with an “AR-style rifle,” tried to carjack two vehicles on the highway.

“The first vehicle continued westbound,” Ortega said.

The second vehicle that he attempted to carjack was a white Dodge car driven by an off-duty Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputy, who had just finished a shift. The deputy engaged the suspect and fired at him. A Pueblo police officer arrived on the scene as the man was attempting to carjack the deputy's vehicle. That officer also fired at the suspect.

“Several rounds were fired and the suspect was deceased on the scene,” Ortega said.

Ortega said investigators still are determining if the man fired shots at police.

“There’s no indication of that, but it is something that could have come up,” Ortega said.

No officers were injured. The police officer and the sheriff's deputy were placed on paid administrative leave as part of normal procedures in such shootings.

U.S. 50 was closed between Elizabeth and Club Manor Drive on Monday morning as police processed the scene.

Ortega said the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Critical Incident Team and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene, which is normal protocol in a police shooting.

Police ask that the driver of the car, which drove off after the perpetrator attempted to carjack it, contact 719-553-2502 or Det. Jose Medina at 719-320-6006

