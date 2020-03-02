A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by Pueblo police late Sunday after a short pursuit and a carjacking and an attempt to steal two more cars along U.S. Highway 50 by the suspect.

Police were called to the scene of a carjacking at a convenience store on the 3500 block of North Elizabeth Street. at about 10 p.m.

Police located a stolen vehicle in the general area near the former North Side Kmart.

There they made contact with the suspect and he fled in a black SUV.

“There was a short chase and the suspect’s vehicle was disabled. The suspect tried to carjack a couple vehicles. Police then contacted him, shots were then fired and the victim was dead,” said Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

Ortega said the suspect tried to carjack two vehicles using a rifle.

The shots were fired at about 11:50 p.m., Ortega said.

A Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputy finishing his shift was involved in the incident, Ortega said. The deputy and a police officer were placed on paid administrative leave as part of regular investigative protocol.

U.S. Highway 50 was closed between Elizabeth and Club Manor Drive Monday morning as police processed the scene.

Ortega did the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Critical Incident Team was called to the scene, which is normal protocol in a police shooting.

The shooting took place near Club Manor Drive near an AT&T building, Ortega said.

The Pueblo Chieftain will continue to gather more information as it comes in.

