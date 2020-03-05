The Las Animas Lady Trojans’ Basketball season came to an end this past week against the Rocky Ford Lady Meloneers, but it wasn’t easy as the Lady Trojans put on the armor of Hector when they went into battle.

Both teams came out flat in the first as they both amassed 10 points total with Rocky Ford gaining an 8-2 lead. In the second, the Lady Trojans gave up 11 to have a 19-6 deficit.

In the third, the Lady Trojans pulled within five by going on an 8 point run, but the Lady Meloneers put on their full-court press and pulled away in the fourth to earn the 51-26 victory.

Ally Magana led all scores for the Lady Trojans with 7, but Malia Ybarry was close behind with 6. Magana also led all Ladies with 7 rebounds.

The Lady Trojans’ loss was the end of a 4 year run for the Trojan seniors: Hailey Davidson, Madison Gonzales, Allyana Magana, and Julyana Gonzales. Good luck in your future endeavors.