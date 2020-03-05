The Las Animas Methodist Church is once again offering frozen fruit and fish for its fundraising project

The due date to order fresh frozen fruit, berries and fish from Oregon is March 15 with delivery expected in April or May. Order early for best selection of Oregon's Bithell Farm frozen produce. A full descriptio of products and order forms are available in the Las lAnimas Methodist Church fellowship hall, Locust and Sixth Street.

Description of produce: Fresh frozen 14 pound boxes include blackberries, raspberries, (bosenberries are out until fall), blueberries, strawberries, red tart pie cherries, dark sweet cherries, peaches, apricot, apples, rhubarb, and cranberries ($45-$63); purees, 14 pound boxes - blackberry, raspberry, strawberry and freezer jam cases ($53-$63). Variety pack jam 6-onepound containers ($40); other jam cases (12) one pound containers of same jam - $60). Salmon filets, smoked salmon and halibut filets ($23-$43).

Consider splitting ordeers with friends.

To order, call 719-456-0485, 719-456-1320 or leave order forms at Las Animas Methodist Church Office, Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Proceeds support United Methodist Women Mission projects.