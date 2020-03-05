Both East Otero and Olney Boone Conservation Districts are offering matching grants for producers.

Olney Boone Conservation District’s program would help producers create or enhance sustainable grazing areas. While a preference is given to CRP, native range land also is eligible. The grant will fund water sources (wells, pipelines, tanks, solar pumps, and windmills) and boundary and cross fencing. There is a cap of $4000 per producer.

East Otero Conservation District’s program would help producers use water more efficiently by providing cost share options that would improve irrigation and range land infrastructure. Since funds are limited and meant to be multi-year contracts, this grant would fill a need for one-time, one-year application for conservation practices without the need for a multi-year contract. There is a cap of $5,000 per producer.

There is a brief application form to fill out by March 31. If awarded a matching grant, it must be completed by Nov. 1. Contact Carolyn or Eric in the NRCS Service Center Office, 200 S. 10th St., Rocky Ford, CO 81067 or call 254-7672. These grants provide a needed service to the producers, add to the economy of the area, as well as address conservation issues.