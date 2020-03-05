With the end of basketball and wrestling, the Trojans look forward to spring sports: Track and baseball.

The spring will look a little different for Trojan athletes with new coaches across the board.

At Sonny Smith Field, long time assistant to Coach Lindauer, Coach Cody Hines takes over the helm for the Trojan Baseball program. Coach Hines and Coach Torrez among other volunteers take over the storied Baseball program that Coach Lindauer took over and took many teams to the State Tournament and won one in 2005. The Trojans will miss Coach Lindauer, but is presence will still be felt as he begins the junior high school Trojan baseball program.

At Jack LaSalle Field, the Trojan Track and Field program will be led by long time assistant to Coach Addie Wallace: David Armstrong. Coach Armstrong and Coach Jenn Pointon among other volunteers take over the storied Track and Field program that Coach Wallace led for 13 years and took many athletes to State in Denver.

Coach Wallace will still be around, but her new position as Principal of LAHS prevents her from being a full-time coach.

The Track and Field program has their first meet March 14 at Pueblo West, and the Trojans take Sonny Smith Field for the first time on March 21 against John Mall.