Sentences were handed out in two notable Pueblo cases recently: a case in which a man pleaded guilty in a Pueblo West bank robbery; the other a case in which a man was found guilty of stabbing a Pueblo construction worker.

Patrick Byrom, 37, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a class 3 felony, which was the top charge in the case, and was sentenced by Pueblo District Court Judge Larry Schwartz to 13 years in prison, according to a briefing provided by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Byrom was arrested in Texas after being identified as a suspect in a 2018 robbery that happened at the U.S. Bank that's inside the Pueblo West Safeway, 1017 N. Market Pl.

Byrom reportedly passed a note to the bank teller indicating that he had a gun, and asked the teller to hand over the money in her draw, according to the DA's office.

The maximum prison sentence Byrom could have received based on the plea agreement was 15 years.

In a separate case, Devon Williams, who was convicted on three counts stemming from an incident in 2018 in which he stabbed a construction worker, was sentenced to 28 years with the Colorado Department of Corrections by Pueblo District Court Judge Thomas Flesher.

Williams, 34, was found guilty in December of attempted second-degree murder, a class 3 felony; and first-degree assault, also a class 3 felony. Williams also was convicted of third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Williams faced a mandatory prison sentence of 10-32 years.

According to police, around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 23, officers responded to the 700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue regarding a stabbing.

Police said Williams had been acting irrationally and was trying to stop traffic and throwing rocks at vehicles.

When constructions workers in the area contacted Williams, he menaced several of them with a knife and attempted to slash one of them.

One of the construction workers fell to the ground during this period and Williams stabbed him in the abdomen, perforating his intestines in three places, according to investigators.

Williams was arrested by officers several blocks away from the scene of the incident.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

