Dr. Millard Daniel “Dan” McLallen, 89, passed away on March 2, 2020, with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held in celebration of his life well lived at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Hurst, Texas. Interment at a later date will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Pastor Jeff Burnett will officiate.

Dan was born on Feb. 24, 1931, to Samuel and Hester (Jones) McLallen in Fowler, Colo. He was a graduate of Hereford High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist College before proudly serving his country in the Army during the Korean War.

Dan married the love of his life, Laura Stringer, on August 18, 1955. He was a proud father and grandfather, who was passionate about education, faith and family. He did extensive post-graduate study, receiving his Master’s Degree from West Texas State University, and his Doctoral Degree from the University of Texas. He also did coursework and taught classes at Mary Harden Baylor University in Belton, Texas, Southern State College in Springfield, S.D., and the University of Denver.

Dan had a strong work ethic, beginning work at his father’s J.C Penney Store while still in primary school. He began preaching at the age of 16, serving as a supply pastor in many churches throughout Texas and serving on staff as the

Senior Adult Pastor at University Baptist Church in Fort Worth. He held positions in college administration including serving as a Dean at Tarrant County Junior College, Vice President of Wayland Baptist University, Registrar at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary as well as the Dean of Undergraduate Studies there.

Dan was active in every church where he was a member – serving on committees, teaching Sunday School and supporting various missions. He was most recently a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur, Texas, and also loved attending a weekly Bible study with dear friends at First Baptist Church of Bridgeport, Texas, where he continued to teach others and grow his deep faith in Jesus.

Dan was a devoted son, faithful husband, loving brother and uncle, proud father and father-in-law - but his favorite role was that of beloved Gagaw to his grandchildren and so many of their friends. He faithfully attended as many games, concerts and performances as possible – saving every program, playbill and picture.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura McLallen; his daughter and son-in-law, Luann and Jim Woolverton; and granddaughter, Jennifer.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Sammie Travis; his son, Ben McLallen and wife Tami; 2 grandchildren, Morgan and Travis; his nephew, Kevin Travis; his niece, Susan Wegener and his great-nephew, Austin.