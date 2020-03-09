The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) state lab identified two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, based on 21 tests completed between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. today.

Additionally, there was one case that resulted in two separate indeterminate results; this means that the test did not provide conclusive results. Per Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, CDPHE must send that test to the CDC for additional testing. Out of an abundance of caution, CDPHE will treat that individual as a positive case until we receive conclusive results.

The positive cases are:

Case #1

Female in her 70’s

County of residence - Eagle

Exposure: no known contact with an infected person, but does have a recent history of travel in US.

Case #2

Female in her 30’s

County of residence - Denver

Exposure: no known contact with an infected person and no recent travel.

The indeterminate case is:

Female in her 70s

County of residence - Denver

Exposure - no known contact with an infected person, but does have a recent history of travel in US.

These cases are in addition to one presumptive positive case announced this morning, for a total of three new presumptive positive cases on March 9 and one indeterminate case being treated as positive until CDC can confirm results.

