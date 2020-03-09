Students are the Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School are taking the "rock" from the classroom onto the stage.

"Rock of Ages," the hit love story jukebox musical built around classic rock songs from the 1980s, especially from the famous glam metal bands, plays the Arts Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“With a successful curriculum that includes Rock Band class, it was only natural for us to produce this," said Roxanne Pignanelli, director of the Arts Academy. "All live music, big hair and shoulder pads, this is a full rock concert presentation."

The instructional team behind the production is Rock Band instructor Brook Mead, instrumental instructor Josh Muller, choreographer Aubrey Vialpando, and drama instructor Taylor Gilman, who is serving as director.

"Rock of Ages" premiered on Broadway in April 2009 and ran for six years, racking up a total of 2,350 performances. The show received five Tony nominations, including Best Musical, and proved to be a global hit with successful runs in Toronto, Australia, England, Mexico, Korea and Japan.

In 2012, "Rock of Ages" was turned into a movie, and now it's coming to Pueblo County.

This high-decibel love story centers around rocker/busboy, Drew, played by Richard Sandoval, and Francesca Selle's Sherrie, a country girl fresh of the bus, hoping to become a Hollywood star.

Other cast members include Trent Devine (Lonnie) and Kylie Kuhl (Justice.)

The Rock Band musicians will perform the entirety of the soundtrack, which includes Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.”

The Rock Band is made up of Gavin Grant and Cole Cottonsteady (keyboards), Cameron Stark and Carl Winkler (guitars), Olivia Travierso (bass) and Mychael Jones (drums.)

“These kids are amazing," said Mead. "They will be playing all the songs live, with no conductor and on the stage through the whole show."

Added Muller, “We discussed whether or not I would play drums and Brook would play bass, but we knew that it had to be fully performed by the kids. This is really never heard of on the student stage. We are so proud of our students who study Rock Band, Concert Band and Jazz Band here at the academy.”

"Rock of Ages" will come to life on a stage marked by more than 2,000 square feet of construction-grade scaffolding, built by Pueblo County students.

"The show looks like the inside of Denver's Roxy Theatre back in the day,” Pignanelli added. “And I should know: to totally date myself, I produced several shows there, including Wang Chung and Terrence Trent Darby."

"Rock of Ages" tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students and $5 for children, available at the door or through Eventbrite.