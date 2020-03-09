The Military and Veteran Success Center at Colorado State University Pueblo has joined with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the Pueblo Workforce Center and more than 40 community-minded businesses to host the third annual Veteran and Community Job Fair. The event will take place on Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Occhiato Student Center Ballroom on the Colorado State University Pueblo Campus.

The recruiting event is designed to connect veterans, military members, their families and a patriotic community with a wide variety of job opportunities. Event organizers stress, however, that a military background isn't a requirement to attend. All job seekers are welcome.

Employers at the Veteran and Community Job Fair are seeking workers from entry-level to experienced or supervisory. “Whether someone is ready to make a major career transition or simply wants to explore their options, they will find employers at the event who will be interested in talking with them,” said Dana Rocha, director of veteran’s affairs at CSU Pueblo.

Now in its third year, the Veteran and Community Job Fair has more than doubled in size since its inaugural year. “The event is a great chance to meet with many prospective employers in a brief period of time,” said Rocha.

“Job seekers should keep in mind that the recruiters will be closely screening applicants,” said Matthew Broker, regional veteran’s employment representative for Pikes Peak and Pueblo Workforce Centers. “Attendees should be personable and ready to summarize their skills in an exciting environment.”

Job seekers are encouraged to target their résumés to the jobs they are applying for. A résumé builder tool is available online at jobscan.co/resume-builders. “For more in depth preparation, job seekers should seek the assistance of the professionals available at Pueblo Workforce Center or attend one of their several available workshops prior to the event,” said Broker.

Bring copies of your résumé and dress for a job interview. “The goal is to leave a clear impression of the benefits you have to offer,” says Pueblo Workforce Center Director Diana Esquibel. “If you’re prepared, you could walk out of the Job Fair with a great job offer.”

“This event is free to attend and we encourage all to come to the campus to learn what opportunities await them,” said Rocha.

Colorado State University Pueblo is a comprehensive state university with an enrollment of nearly 4,000 students. With 34 percent of its students Hispanic, it is a designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), and a military friendly university. The university is dedicated to interdisciplinary learning and entrepreneurship that elevates its people and community, creates educational opportunities, fosters unique collaborations, and supports inclusion, access, and affordability as a gateway to the world.