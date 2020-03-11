A 63-year-old Pueblo West man has been arrested in connection with the December death of John Karl Bolte, 64.

Christopher Jorgenson was taken into custody on a warrant for first-degree murder Tuesday.

In December, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an apartment in the 200 block of South McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a 911 caller reported a neighbor lying on the floor of an adjacent apartment. The Pueblo West Fire Department arrived on scene and told deputies the man, later identified as Bolte, showed signs of “obvious death,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s investigations units, along with representatives from the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office, were dispatched to the address. Deputies believed Bolte's injuries appeared suspicious in nature, with detectives concurring. While awaiting the results of an autopsy, sheriff’s office personnel secured the apartment and stood watch over it.

Upon completion of the autopsy, evidence confirmed homicide as the cause of death for Bolte, a former Denver police officer.

Traffic stop nets

arrest, drugs, gun

Officers on the lookout for a Dodge pickup truck that’s been the suspect vehicle in recent incidents not only located the vehicle but arrested its occupant on a host of charges.

On Tuesday, after Pueblo Police Department officer Greg Golden stopped the Dodge, fellow officers responded to assist. In the process, officer Joe Cardona saw a handgun near the driver, determined to be Edward V. Martinez, 49, of Pueblo.

Learning that Martinez is a four-time convicted felon, the officers arrested him for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. A search of the vehicle yielded not only a loaded pistol, but also 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 7 grams of suspected heroin, small stamp bags, a digital gram scale and cash.

On top of the weapons count, Martinez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, violation of the provisions of a restraining order, special offender and traffic charges.

Auto theft

A silver 2000 Oldsmobile Alero valued at $1,416 was reported "stolen" Wednesday.

A resident of the 1200 block of Bohmen Avenue told police that back in December, she purchased the car from a "mechanic." But, she has not seen the Olds and has been unable to contact the seller.

Burglary

After breaking the window of a home in the 100 block of Macarthur Road Tuesday, a perpetrator(s) entered the property and stole a black Trek mountain bike, valued at $400, and $50. The reporting person told police he believes his son is the culprit, as a large German shepherd in the house "would not allow a stranger in."

Package theft

On Friday, Pueblo West substation sheriff's office deputies were told by a South Laird Drive resident that an Amazon package had been stolen off his porch. The company agreed to replace the item.

Arrests

Joseph M. Rocha, 26, of the 2500 block of East 11th Street, was arrested Monday on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $20,000 bail.

Juaquin L. Avila, 35, of the 1700 block of East First Street, was arrested Monday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Brian Rodriguez, 38, of the 2600 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Enrique Garcia, 20, of Walsenburg, was arrested Monday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Leonard A. Moe, 20, of Pueblo, was arrested Monday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $15,000 bail. He also was placed on a court hold.

Michael W. Meyers, 52, of Boone, was arrested Monday on a no-bond parole hold.

Bill A. Martinez, 30, of the 1700 block of Lynwood Lane, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. He also was placed on a parole hold.

Christopher M. Brekke, 29, of an unspecified address on First Road in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Leroy A. Trujillo, 52, of the 1400 block of East Orman Avenue, was arrested Monday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Daniel S. Young, 53, of an unspecified address on Supple Circle, was arrested Monday on suspicion of menacing and prohibited use of a weapon, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

John G. Dalton, 53, of an unspecified address on Baylor Street, was arrested Monday on a no-bond warrant for third-degree assault-knowingly/reckless injury.

Thomas P. Brunner, 53, of an unspecified address on South Divot Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony warrant for sexual assault on a child.

Ashley Arceneaux, 47, of Louisiana, was arrested Monday on six fugitive of justice warrants, which carry $2,100 total bail.

Anthony Navares, 36, of Alamosa, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond felony fugitive of justice warrant, and two additional fugitive of justice warrants, one with no bond.

Michael L. Tirak, 39, no specified address, was arrested Tuesday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Daniel F. Felix, 58, of the 1600 block of East 15th Street, was arrested Tuesday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $25,000 bail, and on a no-bond warrant for second degree criminal tampering.

Tomas J. Martinez, 41, of an unspecified address on South Santa Fe Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on two no-bond warrants for telephone-obstruct services.

Selenia T. Ortivez, 35, of the 1000 block of West Street, was arrested Tuesday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant, and a contempt of court warrant which carries $2,500 bail.

Cathline D. Wheeler, 46, of the 2000 block of Oakland Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on three failure to appear warrants, two of a felony nature, which carry $17,500 total bail.

Erik A. Calderon, 28, of the 0-100 block of Glenroyal Drive, was arrested Tuesday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $3,500 bail.

Michael A. Sanchez, 31, of the 2200 block of Eighth Street, was arrested Tuesday on a felony bond revocation warrant, which carries $10,000 bail.

Jason A. Uranga, 36, of Texas, was arrested Tuesday on two no-bond contempt of court warrants, one of a felony nature.

Melissa M. Chacon, 44, of the 1400 block of East 13th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Ray J. J. Aragon, 26, of the 2500 block of Lake Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on a felony failure to appear warrant, which carries $5,000 bail, and a second failure to appear warrant ($3,500 bail.)

Donald W. Lambert, 41, of the 1600 block of Maplewood Drive, was arrested Tuesday on a contempt of court warrant, which carries $10,000 bail, and on a felony fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $1,000 bail.

Jessica L. Bertaud, 26, of the 600 block of East Autumn Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $2,000 bail.

Ryan L. Ehrlich, 36, of Rye, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault-strangulation, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance. Additional counts are menacing and false imprisonment.

Bobby L. Vigil, 43, of the 1200 block of Monterrey Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and on a no-bond felony warrant for criminal mischief.

David W. Sanchez, 64, of the 0-100 block of East Hemlock Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on two failure to appear warrants, one of a felony nature, which carry $15,000 total bail.

Eric B. Cortez, 46, of the 3500 block of Sheffield Lane, was arrested Tuesday on a felony contempt of court warrant, which carries $2,500 bail, and on a fugitive of justice warrant, which carries $5,000 bail.

Alexandra Orozco, 43, of an unspecified address on South Knox Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of false imprisonment, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

David M. Avila, 35, of the 2800 block of Pine Street, was arrested Tuesday on two felony contempt of court warrants, and a fugitive of justice warrant, which carry total bail of $50,400.

Danielle Childs, 25, of the 400 block of West 12th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia