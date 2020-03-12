The McClave High School girls basketball team defeated Kim/Branson 32-24 Saturday in a Class 1A Region 3 Tournament game Saturday at La Junta High School's Tiger Gym.

The win put the Lady Cardinals into the Class 1A State Tournament, which will take place this weekend at the University of Northern Colorado's Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley.

The Lady Mustangs led 10-7 after the first quarter and 14-12 at halftime. Kim/Branson had a 22-17 edge at the end of the third quarter, but McClave exploded for 15 fourth-quarter points, while holding the Lady Mustangs to just two.

Anna Beckett led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points and Maggie Chase scored 12. Ashton Elliott led the Lady Mustangs with 12 points.

McClave takes a 16-6 record into the state tournament.

