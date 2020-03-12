Country singer Mark Collie made his way to Las Animas recently to take part in a pilot program called, “My Song For Life.” While in town he visited with students in grades 4-6.

Originally, Collie was set to visit CoreCivic to take part in the program that aims to bring music therapy to those incarcerated. The program is structured to help aid the mental well-being of inmates and help them communicate better.

When Las Animas Elementary School teacher Sharon Bullock discovered that Collie was coming to town, she contacted him and arranged for him to visit the students. Students were able to hear Collie perform and he worked with them on writing songs about their dogs, families and teachers.

Before Collie’s visit was through, he stayed and signed autographs for all of the students who were in attendance. The Las Animas School District would like to thank CoreCivic for allowing Collie to come and visit with some of our students and to share his amazing talents.