SENIOR DAY AT THE MUSEUM: Join us on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, for a free lunch to be served starting at 11:30 p.m. of penne bake, garlic bread, salad and dessert.

Drawings will take place; entertainment will consist of Professor Picatune with a music and magic show; Pat Bertram, mystery author, will be there with her books to sell and sign; and Lex Nichols and Vincent Gearhart will present their new book, “Colorado Abandoned — Capturing the Beauty of the Forgotten.”

Come and have some fun; we will be so lucky to have you. We appreciate the support of our partners, Bent County/Las Animas Public Library; Bent County Senior Opportunity Center; Bent County HealthCare Center; and the Bent County Art Guild.

NOTICE: The Museum and the Old Trail Gallery are open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday 1-4 p.m.; and Saturday noon-4 p.m. Historical Society members are free and anyone can shop in the store free.

BOGGSVILLE

HISTORICAL SITE, with self-guided interpretive tour, is open year-round. The historic Boggs and Prowers houses located on site are closed for the season and will open in late April.

Please call to arrange tours of the museum after hours at 456-6066 or 469-2721. Thanks to all for your support with our activities.