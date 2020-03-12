Every month, Las Animas Jr/Sr High School honors exemplary students during monthly assemblies.

The high school students who won the HECTOR award for the month of Februady were Jordan Anaya, Jimmi Boyd, Cailey Burns, Emiliano Carrilo, Sharain DeVargas, Cooper Elam, Melody Gruber, Aaliyah Guerrero, Raylynn Landry, Chante Magane, Caden Morlan, Jaqulyn Skinner and Ehbram Werick.

The junior high school award winners for February were Andrea Lopez and Espi Marlow, who won the citizenship award; Cheyenne Bogs and Espi Marlow, who won the English award; Louis Carillo and Scott Pollock, who won the math award; Haley Hunt and Daniel Huston, who won the science award; and Kollin Reyher and Cylen Turner, who won the social studies award.