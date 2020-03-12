Police said a woman allegedly set fire Wednesday to a social hall at Temple Emanuel — the state's second-oldest synagogue and the heart of the city's Jewish community.

“While there is significant damage, we are blessed that the building did not burn down,” said Michael Atlas-Acuna, president of the historic temple.

The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Patricia DeCesaro, of Pueblo.

She was taken into custody at the scene. DeCesaro was transported to the Pueblo Police Department to be interviewed, and she was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of first-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

At 2:15 p.m., police officers responded with Pueblo Fire Department personnel to Temple Emanuel, 1325 N. Grand Ave., regarding a structure fire. Police said firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the flames.

Based on the investigation, detectives do not believe that this incident has any connection with the extremist bomb plot at the same location that was thwarted in 2019.

Richard Holzer of Pueblo, was arrested in November for plotting to bomb the the 119-year-old synagogue.

Authorities said he left a trail of white supremacist ideology on the internet, planned to bomb the building early Nov. 1.

