The two unofficial top vote getters for the March 3 primaries in Bent County were Bernie Sanders with 151 votes and Donald Trump with 819.

Sanders took the top spot for the Democratic nominees with 151 votes, Michael Bloomberg received the second most with 126 votes and Joe Biden recieved the third most with 105. Also receiving votes were Elizabeth Warren with 35, Tom Steyer with 9 and Tulsi Gabbard with 4.

The Republican side of things unofficially was an unsurprising landslide with 819 votes cast for Trump, however, there were 15 votes cast for Bill Weld, 10 for Joe Walsh, 9 for Matthew John Matern and one for Robert Ardini.

The unofficial results for the primaries can be found at the Bent County Courthouse located at 725 Bent Ave.

