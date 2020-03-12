American Legion Post 168 in Manzanola met on Monday, March 2, to make awards, discuss upcoming events and elect officers.



Bracy received an award for her work in the successful Wreaths Across America Campaign, honoring all veterans in Manzanola and Fowler cemeteries. District Commander Richard Devlin and Bracy took the award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year to the sheriif’s office in La Junta for award to Jose Pena of the Otero County Sheriff’s office. Pena was not on duty Monday night, so the award was presented to a fellow officer, Robert Powell, to be delivered to Pena the next day.



Post 168 has two new members, Private Noah Crawford, in Manzanola for Home Town Recruitment duty, and Jake Ehrlich. The post is still three short of the goal of 100 percent membership. At 9 a.m. on March 27, Colorado Commander Dean Noechel and Senior Vice Commander Greg Jackson will be at the Copper Kitchen in La Junta for the Membership Roundup.



The Ssgt. Justin L. Vasquez Memorial Scholarship Bike Run is scheduled for May 16 in Manzanola.



Current officers agreed to stay in their posts and were re-elected. They are Commander Kevin Bosner, Adjutant Jody Bracy and Finance Officer John Pollmiller.





